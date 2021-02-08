Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Cap of $8,814.27

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Akroma has a total market cap of $8,814.27 and approximately $40.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.44 or 0.03754788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

