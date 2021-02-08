Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading Up 5.4%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.08. Approximately 1,754,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,971,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

