Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

