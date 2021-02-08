Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.16

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 6803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

ALFVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

