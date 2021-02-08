Alias (ALIAS) One Day Volume Tops $399.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Alias coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alias has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. Alias has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $399.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00391453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010486 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

