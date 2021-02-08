Align Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $620.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $542.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

