Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.28

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 8558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Alkermes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alkermes by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

