Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allegro MicroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,170,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

