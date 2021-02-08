Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.