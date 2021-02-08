Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.65. 355,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 541,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

