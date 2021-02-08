Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.65. 355,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 541,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.72.
Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
