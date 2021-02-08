Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.45

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 25800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

