Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Director Sells C$22,410.00 in Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 24,900 shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.

Shares of TSE:AMM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$120.55 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$1.60.

About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

