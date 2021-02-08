Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Director Sells C$22,410.00 in Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 24,900 shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.
Shares of TSE:AMM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$120.55 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$1.60.
About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO)
