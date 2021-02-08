Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 5,185,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 8,021,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.