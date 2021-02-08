Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Raised to $45.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday.

AOSL opened at $33.58 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.85 million, a PE ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

