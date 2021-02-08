Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,702.80 and $139.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 174.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,642.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.55 or 0.01047433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00422006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00032874 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002415 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004690 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

