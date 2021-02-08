Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $6,387,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,109.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,800.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.