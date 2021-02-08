Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $880,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $11.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $46.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN opened at $13.11 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

