Alstom’s (ALSMY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Alstom stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,625. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

