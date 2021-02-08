Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 247,166 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.