Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

MO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 129,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,392. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

