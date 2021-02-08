Amati AIM VCT (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $196.50

Amati AIM VCT (AMAT.L) (LON:AMAT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.50 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.56), with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.50 ($2.57).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.09. The company has a market capitalization of £226.76 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26.

Amati AIM VCT (AMAT.L) Company Profile (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT (AMAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT (AMAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.