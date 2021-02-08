Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,188.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

