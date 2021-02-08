Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $842,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

