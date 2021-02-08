American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.71

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 8463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 189,698 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.