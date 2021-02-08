American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.29

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 1413136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$254.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00.

In other American Manganese news, Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,609,383.15. Also, Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$34,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,080. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $154,086 in the last ninety days.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

