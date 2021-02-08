American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) versus Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Critical Review

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Legacy Education Alliance and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 1 3 0 2.75

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.45%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and American Public Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $75.50 million 0.03 $9.95 million N/A N/A American Public Education $286.27 million 1.59 $10.01 million $1.09 28.27

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance 49.81% -38.29% 97.84% American Public Education 5.63% 5.95% 4.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Public Education beats Legacy Education Alliance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Legacy Education and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

