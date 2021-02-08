American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of American Water Works worth $218,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

AWK opened at $165.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

