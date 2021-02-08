America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Sells $191,355.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.75. 1,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

