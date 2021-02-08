Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) EVP Jon S. Edwards Sells 6,000 Shares

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.65. 9,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,822,000 after acquiring an additional 169,119 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 279,990 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

