AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $138.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

ABC opened at $109.69 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.71.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

