Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,346. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average of $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.