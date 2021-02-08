Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.06

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 159832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 50.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

