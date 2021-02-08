Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.48 EPS.

Shares of AMKR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

