AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 147.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $4,310,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.