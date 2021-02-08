Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.57

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 181,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

