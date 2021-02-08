Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Up 8.7%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. 4,563,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,459,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $394.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.