Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches Market Cap of $380.09 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003202 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $380.09 million and approximately $34.94 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.12 or 0.01180807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.14 or 0.05754572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 449,538,898 coins and its circulating supply is 271,020,229 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

