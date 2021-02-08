Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $393.59 million and approximately $34.16 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.01045223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.53 or 0.05417500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00029630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 465,270,925 coins and its circulating supply is 280,504,830 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars.

