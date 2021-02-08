Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.80

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.18.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

