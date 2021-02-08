Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading 11.4% Higher

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.84. 1,227,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,714,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $106.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

