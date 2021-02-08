Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading 11.4% Higher

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.84. 1,227,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,714,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $106.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.
In other Amplify Energy news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.
Amplify Energy Company Profile (NYSE:AMPY)
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.
Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.