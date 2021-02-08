Analysts Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.