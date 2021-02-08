Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). Denny’s reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny’s.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Denny’s by 92.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Denny’s by 113.2% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 679,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 360,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

DENN stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 1,193,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,448. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

