Analysts Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. Endurance International Group posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.72 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,605,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $9.48 on Monday. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

