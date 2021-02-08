Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to post $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,722 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $29,303,000. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,429,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

