Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,796. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

