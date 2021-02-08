Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.18). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $20.32 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,325. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

