Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBC. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $45.06 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

