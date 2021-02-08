Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $495.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $495.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.80 million and the lowest is $492.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

FRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 268.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

