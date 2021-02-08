Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $34.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GMS by 72.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

