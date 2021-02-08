Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce sales of $25.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.07 million and the lowest is $24.03 million. HEXO posted sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $104.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.33 million to $111.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.87 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million.

Several analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

